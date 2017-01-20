What does the weekend's weather have in store?

It's been a mild week weather-wise - but you'd be advised to wrap up well if you're out and about this weekend.

Temperatures might have reached a balmy 8C yesterday, but forecasters say it's set to be colder on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office says the North East can expect patchy fog to clear tonight, with clearer spells developing.

Saturday will see a frosty start, with fog patches slowly clearing.

After a sunny morning, cloud will develop through the afternoon, with some light rain and hill snow in places.

It will be a little colder than the last few days, with a maximum temperature of 5C - though it will feel colder.

On Sunday it will be mostly cloudy with some light showers, perhaps wintry over the hills, and a maximum temperature of 4C.

The outlook for Monday and Tuesday is drier and brighter, but still cold, with overnight frost and fog patches.