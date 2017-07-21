What’s in store at this year’s Hartlepool Carnival?

Have your say

Fun and games for all the family will return to the Headland with the launch of Hartlepool Carnival.

Families are being urged not to miss out on more than a week of action.

2016 Hartlepool Carnival Parade

It all begins with the arrival of Murphy’s funfair on the Town Moor on Thursday, August 3, leading up to the highlight of Carnival Day on Saturday, August 12.

In between, there will be all sorts of activities designed to bring the community together.

All are organised by a team of tireless volunteers on the Headland Carnival Committee and supported by numerous local businesses and organisations.

The committee say in this year’s programme: “From the fantastic fair opening to the renowned annual parade, this year’s edition promises to be a memorable celebration of the Headland’s strong community spirit and love for where we live.”

Murphy’s funfair opens to the public at 2pm on Thursday, August 3.

Once again, teams from Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleadeing Academy will put on an impressive display to kickstart the event.

On Monday, August 7, children are invited to grab their spades and dig for hidden doubloons down on the Fish Sands, for a Family Treasure Dig, between 10am and noon.

It is free to take part and cash prizes and free refreshments for the kids.

The Hartlepool Hawks cheerleading academy perform during the opening of Murphy's funfair for Hartlepool Carnival

On Tuesday, it is back to the Fish Sands for a sand castle competition for children aged between four and 13. There will be cash prizes for the best.

Hartlepool’s best young singers, dancers, bands, performers and more will take centre stage in a Children’s Talent Competition on Wednesday, August 9 at Headland Social Club from 1pm-5pm.

The choosing of the carnival’s Prince and Princess will be decided on Thursday, August 10, a the Victoria Arms, between 1pm and 3pm.

Headland homes and businesses are being encouraged to bring out the bunting and more for the Best Dressed House, Garden and Business competitions.

2016's Hartlepool carnival sandcastle competition. 9-13 first place winners Amelia, Hayley and Georgia

Judging takes place on the afternoon of Friday, August 11.

There is a £50 first prize for each category and £20 and £10 for the runners up.

Entry forms for the talent, prince and princess and best dressed competitions are available from Headland businesses and pubs, and the carnival’s Facebook page.

Looking forward to Carnival Day

The Headland is expected to be heaving for carnival Day on Saturday, August 12.

Hundreds of people don their best fancy dress for the parade which starts at 4pm in Town Square.

Decorations in Lumley Square for Hartlepool Carnival

Judging of the best competitions and floats takes place from 3pm at the putting green with great prize money up for grabs.

The day also includes the popular Nutty Slack Race at 3.15pm at The New Inn.

Register on the day if you think you can haul a four stone sack through the streets and claim the trophy.

Wild West re-enactments will also entertain the crowds at 1pm in the Croft Gardens.

Carnival programmes are available now from McColls and CMB Fruiterers & Florist on Northgate or see the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page.