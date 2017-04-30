What will the weather be like on Bank Holiday Monday?

It's been a blustery old day in the North East, making the last day of April feel a good deal colder than it was.

But what does May Day have in store for anyone planning to get out and about?

Well, the bad news is that it's not going to get much better, with tomorrow set to be another windy one across the region.

It'll be mostly dry, though the wind - gusting up to 27-28mph, slightly less than today - will make it feel colder than the maximum temperature of 9-10C.

The rest of the week is forecast to be more of the same, though the wind should ease off a bit.