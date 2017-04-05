What you said about the £600,000 funding boost for Seaton Carew

People in Hartlepool have welcomed a plan to regenerate Seaton Carew – after £600,000 of funding was secured.

Hartlepool Borough Council successfully applied for the grant through the Coastal Communities Fund.

Build a park and ride with free shuttle bus on a loop Seaton to Marina and back via Church Street and Maritime Museum Suzanne Cooper

It is now set to be used as part of a £1.3million package to improve Seaton Carew, with many of the plans already having been unveiled.

Comments flooded in on the paper’s Facebook page as people gave their views on how more visitors could be attracted to Seaton.

Sue Duffie posted: “I would love to see it look how it used to look with a skating rink and the fun fair, and maybe some nice chalets built again.”

Suzanne Cooper said: “Build a park and ride with free shuttle bus on a loop Seaton to Marina and back via Church Street and Maritime Museum, so visitors have somewhere to park plus are encouraged to visit our ‘tourist attractions’.

“Right now on a nice day people haven’t got enough places to park, so just go home and plenty won’t return. And summer hasn’t even started yet.”

Ian Saunders wrote: “Free parking, a wet n wild water park, lots of outdoor activities, and shows like they had when I was young.”

Philippa Holmes Nuttall posted: “Enclosed kids play park (for small and bigger kids) with a splash park, like the one in Whitley Bay.”

Seaton Carew is one of 33 areas in England which well benefit from the funding.

Work is expected to be completed by next March.

Among the additions planned is a new coastal sculpture to reflect the town’s maritime history, which will be located on the promenade near Seaton Reach.

The Bus Station and Clock Tower will also be renovated, with new footpaths and a gateway feature too.

A sculpture in tribute to film director Ridley Scott, who studied at the art college in Hartlepool in the 1950s, will be sited at the Transport Interchange in the Church Street area.

Recent investment at Seaton Carew has included improvements to the sea defences and promenade.

The council has also received bids from companies interested in providing a crazy golf course on the promenade.