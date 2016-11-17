Where you can buy the 2017 Hartlepool Mail calendar

Christmas is just around the corner and the Hartlepool Mail calendars are selling fast.

The 2017 version of the popular calendar is on sale in a number of outlets in the town.

If features a huge variety of photographs of some of the town’s favourite places and will make a great Christmas gift.

The cost of the calendar is £4.50 and is available from 13 stores in the town:

Newmarket, 51 Northgate; SLB and J News, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre; Premier Stores, 197 Raby Road; Costcutter, Chatham Road; King Oswy Drive Post Office, 81 King Oswy Drive; Mr I Hodgson, 23 Vicarage Gardens; Mr M Lamb Post Office, Woodbine Terrace, Greatham; North East Convenience Stores, 64-68 Catcote Road; Bungalow Stores, Stratford Road; M and R Westhorp, Mulgrave Road; Maynews Ltd, 136 York Road; C and J News, 104 York Road, and Lister News, 68 Lister Street.

The 2017 Hartlepool Mail calendar is also available at Diskclock Ltd, Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery and Rimswell Post Office, Rimswell Parade, Stockton.