Which Hartlepool Indian restaurant has been shortlisted for major award?

A Hartlepool Indian restaurant is hoping to curry favour with award judges after being shortlisted for a major prize.

The town’s Mumbai Majestic Indian Dining restaurant beneath the Best Western Grand Hotel has been nominated in the British Curry Awards which has a global audience of over 400 million people.

Staff are delighted after being invited to enter and were shortlisted in the Best Indian Restaurant category.

Mumbai’s proprietors will attend a glittering black tie gala dinner in London, hosted by Who Wants to be a Millionaire’s Christ Tarrant, next month to find out if they are a winner.

Restaurant manager Tahim Ahmed said: “Obviously, it’s fantastic news for us after all the hard work.

“It is the biggest award for the industry and has a global audience of over 400 million people watching.

“Last year, David Cameron gave a speech and gave an award out. It is attended by footballers, celebrities, politicians, Bollywood actors and celebrity chefs.

“It is a really big event.”

The Mumbai, owned by Mr Ahmed’s father Khalid Miah, opened in August 2014, and employs seven staff.

It has built up a popular clientele and gained positive reviews on websites such as Trip Advisor.

Mr Ahmed added: “There are 24 Indians in Hartlepool itself and how many thousands in the whole of Britain.

“It is a massive industry so it is a really big thing that we have been nominated to represent the North East.

“I’m also really happy that we are representing Hartlepool as well.”

The restaurant was invited to enter the awards after a recommendation from a mystery diner connected to one of the competition organisers.

“A lot of people responded but only a few were chosen and we were one of them,” said Mr Ahmed.

Now in its 12th year, the awards will take place at the Battersea Evolution in London on November 28 and be broadcast in 200 countries.