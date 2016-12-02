White Sheesh-mas: Hartlepool mannequin Sheesh Mahal-equin makes bid for Christmas Number One

Hartlepool’s social media superstar Sheesh Mahal-equin is making a bid for the top of the charts.

The shop window mannequin - which usually graces the Sheesh Mahal restaurant in Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew - sparked an online sensation when she (or, at least, her top half) went walkabout - and set up her own Facebook page to catalogue her adventures.

Promotion bill for Sheesh Mahal-equin's Christmas single

The legless tourist posted pictures of her travels, from Hartlepool United’s Victoria Park to Middlesbrough’s Transporter Bridge, and even found time to call in at the Hartlepool Mail’s Scarborough Street office.

And now the Mail can reveal she is set to make an assault on the pop charts.

Sheesh is set to record a Christmas single to raise money for charities across Hartlepool.

“The song is a brand new unique track, in the style of a classic Christmas song similar to the type of Slade etc,” said ‘Sheesh.’

“It is called Sheesh-Mas Wish and is about a boy and a girl writing letters to Santa looking for love at Christmas. It’s been written by a local songwriter and local musicians are playing on the record.”

The single will not be available online until a week before Christmas, so all down-loads count towards the Christmas Day chart: “The single comes out on December 16 and is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, HMV Digital as well as many more such as Napster & Shazam.

“The price will be 59p and every penny is going to local charities. The money is going to be collected into a fund, and then shared to as many local charities as possible rather than all to one.

“The aim is to sell between 8,000 and 9,000 copies in that week to enter the Christmas UK singles chart, and get a mannequin in the chart,” said Sheesh.

“It needs to sell between 80,000 and 100,000 depending on what else comes out around that time to hit the Number One spot.”

Sheesh is hoping Hartlepool people will get behind the single in their droves.

“We had H’Angus the Monkey as mayor, we might as well have Sheesh at Christmas Number One,” she said.

“We wanting people to put posters up where they work and in their windows at home to spread the word - they can print them out from our Facebook page from today.”

