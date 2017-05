The first Mayor of the Tees Valley Combined Authority will be elected this week.

Four candidates are vying for the role that has been created as part of a £450m devolution deal to transfer powers and funding for economic growth from central government in Whitehall to our region. Today, the four candidates set out their manifestos and reasons for standing to Mail readers.

The election will take place on Thursday, May 4, with polling booths open from 7am to 10pm.