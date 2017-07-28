Who’s a cheeky Charlie? How toddler became an internet sensation after smearing family home in Sudocrem

Cheeky Charlie Joyce has become an internet sensation after his mum posted photos showing him smearing a whole tub of Sudocrem all over the family home.

Mum Georgia 23, was left wondering whether to laugh or cry at the latest antics of her two-year-old son, who took the opportunity of her leaving the room for just 90 seconds to cause maximum destruction.

Charlie's mum Georgia said he was 'so proud of himself' after causing the damage.

The mischievous toddler managed to smear the antiseptic cream all over the brand-new smart TV, carpet and sofa, to the horror of his dad Michael Joyce, 25.

But on seeing how pleased he was, full-time mum Georgia from Cleveland Place, in Peterlee, decided to let her son continue his antics for a bit longer, snapping photos which she posted on Facebook group ‘Discuss, Debate, Rant,’ joking that she would put him up for sale on eBay.

She said: “I just left the room for a minute and a half and I came back an saw what he had done.

“It was all over the TV, carpet and sofa, which is all brand new as we have only jut moved in.

Mum Georgia Joyce with son Charlie.

“He is really tall for his age and just saw the tub was on the fire place, got it, and then did this.

“He was so proud of himself though, I just couldn’t not laugh - but his dad wasn’t too happy!”

The cheeky chap is always pushing his luck according to his mum, who says in the past he has destroyed expensive make-up pallets, car seats and even left his grand parents with no option but to redecorate as room in their house after drawing all over the walls.

The hilarious post attracted hundreds of likes and more than 900 comments, even reaching international headlines.

The original post by Georgia Joyce on Facebook.

Georgia added: “It’s gone mental, its been in German newspapers, on the nationals and he even made LADbible.

“We have had more good comments than bad, the ones that are moaning seem to be mainly from men as I think women relate so much more to it -as you can’t even go to the toilet without kids doing something.

“The perfect parent brigade have been on, but at the end of the day, that’s what kids do.

“He knows his boundaries and right from wrong but he is only two years old.

Cheeky Charlie Joyce after smearing Sudocrem all over the living room.

“Luckily, we managed to salvage everything - we Googled what would get it out and it turns out washing up liquid works great!”