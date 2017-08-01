Why Citizens Advice Hartlepool needs your help

Have your say

A hard pressed local advice agency is calling for potential volunteers to come forward.

Citizens Advice Hartlepool, which is based in Park Road, urgently needs to recruit new volunteer staff to help them provide its services.

Bosses say t service relies heavily on recruiting and training volunteer staff to be able to provide a satisfactory level of service for local residents.

All new volunteers are provided with comprehensive training and support.

Citizens Advice Hartlepool advised and assisted 4,700 during April 2016 to April 2017 and they deal with a wide range of different issues including Welfare Benefits, Employment Law, Personal Debt, Housing and Homelessness, Consumer matters and Family Law.

Manager Joe Michna, said: “We have lost some of our long serving volunteers recently and we are looking to recruit new volunteers.

“What we ask from new volunteer staff are two things; A willingness to learn and develop and Regularity and Commitment.

“Demand for our services is high and we rely on having a team of volunteer staff to help us provide these services.

“Volunteer staff are supported by experienced paid staff and we ask volunteers to commit the themselves to approximately 8-9 hours a week with us.

“Volunteering with Citizens Advice can be rewarding and challenging.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from people who are retired and not seeking paid employment.”

To arrange an initial interview with Citizens Advice Hartlepool, potential volunteers can contact to arrange an initial discussion with Janet Noble, the service’s recruitment and training officer.

Janet can be contacted on 01429 408417, by email at: tutor@hartlepool.cabnet.org.uk or by calling into our offices to arrange a meeting with Janet.

Citizens Advice Hartlepool drop-in sessions are: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 3pm.