Why not pull on your dancing shoes for glitzy New Year’s Eve bash

Dancers will ring in the New Year at Hartlepool’s Borough Hall for the first time since the Millennium.

The Hart and Soul Dance School, which runs weekly social dances in association with Hartlepool Borough Council, is organising a glitzy masquerade ball featuring a band.

Ronnie Khouja from Hart and Soul dance school outside of the Borough Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

Ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing will take place to live music from The Little Big Band.

Organiser Ronnie Khouja, of Hart and Soul Dance School, said: “It is going to be quite a big event.

“The Borough Hall has not been used for dancing on New Year’s Eve since the Millennium which I found quite shocking.

“It is probably one of the best ballrooms in Teesside. It is huge and has a beautifully sprung floor.

Dancers from Hart and Soul dance school dancing in the Borough Hall Picture by FRANK REID

“There is nothing in Hartlepool where you can go and get dressed up and do something in style. Lots of people have asked for it.

“It is going to be great for the building and the people of Hartlepool.”

The Little Big Band, from Darlington, are widely known as one of the premier function bands in the North of England.

They play a wide range of music spanning from the 1940s to the present day.

Dancers from Hart and Soul dance school dancing in the Borough Hall Picture by FRANK REID

The Borough Hall hosts weekly social dances every Wednesday afternoon led by Ronnie.

They are held in association with the council’s Feel Good in Hartlepool healthy living initiative.

The dance has become increasingly popular over the last couple of years with dancers coming from neighbouring towns to be part of it.

Ronnie added: “They see people dancing on Strictly Come Dancing and we always get lots of people wanting to come along and dance like that.

“There is always someone to dance with if you don’t have a partner. And it is not all about the dancing, it is the social aspect as well.”

People attend from 1pm to 3pm for sessions which cost £3 per person with refreshments such as tea and coffee provided.

Ronnie also leads another weekly social dance at Brierton Sports Centre on Fridays from 1pm-3pm.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve dance are £20 in advance. To get yours or for more information call Ronnie on 077402 65956.

Alternatively visit www.hartandsoulsocialdancing.co.uk, or email: hartandsouldancing@gmail.com