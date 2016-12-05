Why today is the most dangerous day of the year to be a driver

Today is the most dangerous day of the year to be on Britain's roads, according to a new study.

More accidents occur on December 5 than any other day of the year, Co-op Insurance said.

It came up with the date after analysing thousands of claims from October 1, 2012, to September 30 this year.

And if you drive a Vauxhall Astra it might be worth taking extra care today - that is the model of car in which drivers have been involved in the most accidents on December 5.

Some 60% of all collisions on that date involve male drivers, while the average age of the person behind the wheel is 51.

Nick Ansley, head of motor insurance at the Co-op, said: "From our analysis, 5th December is statistically the day when most accidents happen on the roads.

"In the run-up to Christmas, where the roads are busier, with many making last-minute trips to the shops, darker nights and icy road conditions make the likelihood of accidents increase.

"Taking simple steps such as leaving plenty of time for journeys, keeping within speed limits and just being aware of other road users can really make the difference and help keep communities safe this Christmas period."

Last week police forces launched a month-long operation to combat drink and drug-driving during the festive period.

Forces around the country will target known hotspots to detect people who are on the road illegally.

In December last year police forces carried out 110,226 breath tests, of which 5,543 were positive, failed or refused, according to the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC).

Some 1,888 drug screening tests were conducted during the same period, with almost half turning out positive.