Will the frosty weather continue this week?

After enjoying unseasonably mild weather over autumn, folk in the North East were left with cold noses over the weekend and this morning as Jack Frost came out to play.

Today had a cold and frosty start, but with bright sunshine - causing a slight hazard for drivers as it sat low in the sky.

The Met Office said cloud is set to thicken from the west, however, though it will stay mostly dry with brighter spells likely. The maximum temperature forecast is 10 degrees.

Cloud will continue to thicken overnight, and winds will also strengthen, according to Met Office forecasters. Most places will stay dry, however some western parts could see rain by dawn, perhaps turning heavy with a minimum temperature of 5 °C.

Tuesday will see heavy rain at first, but clearing east through the morning with blustery winds also easing. Turning drier and brighter, with sunny spells developing during the afternoon. Cold again overnight. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday is for early frost and patchy fog, then dry and bright Wednesday with cloud thickening and rain overnight. Thursday looks set to see the rain clearing to sunshine and isolated showers, with cloudy, and windy weather on Friday, with outbreaks of rain.