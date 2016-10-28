Will your Halloween pumpkin be one of the 600,000 which just go to waste this year?

New research has revealed the shocking number of pumpkins set to go on waste in the North East this Halloween.

October 31 has become Britain’s third-biggest commercial holiday, after Christmas and Easter, and the country’s second-biggest party night after New Year’s Eve.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults revealed that 600,000 pumpkins were carved but not eaten in the region last year - enough to make a bowl of pumpkin soup for everyone in the region.

Eight out of 10 people said they would like to reduce the amount of food they waste, but more than half admitted they don’t think of a Halloween pumpkin as food.

Unilever and Hubbub, who commissioned the research, are launching the biggest ever #PumpkinRescue, with over 40 cooking and composting events and festivals taking place across the country.

Charlotte Carroll, from Unilever UK and Ireland said: “The frightful volume of delicious and healthy pumpkins going uneaten is a food waste horror story.

“This Halloween, we want to inspire the nation to turn their pumpkin carvings into cravings with a selection of scrumptious seasonal recipes. Get involved at #PumpkinRescue.”

Trewin Restorick, founder and chief executive of Hubbub, said: “Pumpkins are a valuable source of food and not just for decoration if we are to tackle the 7 million tonnes of food and drink wasted from British homes each year.”

More details of the #PumpkinRescue events, along with tips on carving and cooking your pumpkin can be found at www.hubbub.org.uk

Find how to prepare tour pumpkin in 3 delicious recipes.