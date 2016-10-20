Win the ‘lottery’ and turn Hartlepool’s light son with Coronation Street star

A lucky soap fan is getting the chance to turn on Hartlepool’s Christmas lights - with Coronation Street star Samia Ghadie.

Hartlepool Council is giving one person the honour of making the town twinkle with a special festive lottery.

Lottery tickets, priced at £1, have gone on sale, including online, with the winner switching on the lights with the actress - best known for playing Maria Connor in the ITV’s soap.

The first prize winner will scoop £100, the second £75 and third place will take home £50.

All winners will get to take four people to a special meet and greet session with the star.

There are also twenty-five runners up prizes of meet and greet for two people.

Hartlepool Christmas Lights 2015

This year the lights will be switched on at the National Museum of the Royal Navy (formerly Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience) on Friday, December 2 at 6pm.

All of the money raised from the draw will go the Mayor of Hartlepool’s two chosen charities - the Great North Air Ambulance and the cancer charity Bloodwise.

Coun Rob Cook, the Mayor, said: “The Grand Christmas Lottery is a great idea as it gives local people the opportunity to meet soap opera favourite Samia Ghadie and raise money for two very worthy causes.

“Tickets are priced at just £1 and can also be purchased online and it would be great if people can support my two chosen charities for the year.”

The town’s Christmas lights are sponsored by local firm Niramax Total Waste Solutions who have a three-year agreement with the Council to support the events and cultural programme.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.hartlepool.gov.uk.

They are also available from the Civic Centre, Hartlepool Art Gallery & Information Centre, Church Square, Brierton Sports Centre and Headland Sports Hall.

For further information call 01429 523704.

The draw will take place on Friday, November 25.