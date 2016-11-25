Wintertide Festival set to draw in crowds

An annual festival which aims to show off Hartlepool’s creativity is set to draw in the crowds when it kicks off in the town tonight.

The Wintertide Festival is taking place at various locations around the Headland, and aims to be bigger and better than ever before - offering a range of art installations, films and workshops alongside an impressive music line up.

This year the event - which runs until Sunday - has been organised by volunteer groups including BloomInArt, Brian Barnes from Pindrop music promotions, Hartlepool Carnival Committee and Headland History Group. It is supported by Hartlepool Council.

Emma Wheetman, BloomInArt director. along with Rachel Laycocks, said the event will start at 5.30pm tonight with a lantern parade from the Heugh Battery Museum to the Town Square = led by youngsters from St Helen’s and St Bega’s primary schools.

“Last year we have 5,000 people come along, so we are hoping to have an even bigger crowd this year,” she said.

“The event has taken us all a year to organise and this year BloomInArts have been approved Arts Council funding to oversee the visual arts side of the festival.

“We hope it will engage the local community and bring people together to showcase the work of local artists and celebrate the creativity in the town.”

Throughout the weekend visitors can follow the festival’s arts trail to celebrate local artists, emerging artists and existing artworks. Highlights include a pop up exhibition at Heugh Battery Museum and work on display by artist Stuart Langley in and around Croft Gardens.

For more information visit: www.wintertidefestuk.com