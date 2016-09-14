Witness appeal after a man’s jaw broken in Hartlepool attack

Police are appealing for information after a 37-year-old man's jaw was broken during an attack in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred on Church Street, near to the junction with Station Approach in Hartlepool, at 11:10pm on Sunday, August 28, when the victim was approached by a man who punched him in the side of the face in an unprovoked attack.

As a result of the incident the victim was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he received surgery for his broken jaw.

The attacker is described as a white male in his mid-20s, around 5 ft 9 “tall, of slim to medium build with short hair. The man was wearing light coloured jogging bottoms and a vest.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Detective Constable Darren Best on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.