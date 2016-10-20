Witness appeal after man taken to hospital following Hartlepool crash

Police are appealing for information after a Toyota Aygo and a Renault Partner van collided in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred today, October 20, at 7.15am when the vehicles crashed at the traffic light junction of Clarence Road, Stockton Street and Marina Way in Hartlepool.

As a result of the collision the 60-year-old male driver of the Toyota Aygo was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with a fractured sternum.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC Lee Benson on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 192408.