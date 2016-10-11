Witness appeal after man taken to hospital following Hartlepool moped collision

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was treated by an air ambulance crew following a smash between two mopeds.

A silver Haizhimeng moped and a black MBK MACH G moped collided on Tees Road in Hartlepool towards Seaton Carew at 12.39pm on October 10.

As a result of the collision the 56-year-old male rider of the Haizhimeng moped was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a broken shoulder and an internal injury.

The 22-year-old male rider of the MBK MACH G moped had a cut to his hand as a result of the collision, but did not receive medical treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC Paul Egglestone on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 185756.