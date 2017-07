A biker is critically ill in hospital after colliding with a lamppost in Pete

The incident happened at 1.50pm yesterday in Thorpe Road.

The 23-year-old was riding a Lexmoto Arrow 125 when, for an unknown reason, he left the road and collided with a lamppost.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains in a critical condition.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 288 of July 9.