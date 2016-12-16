Witness appeal after scooter crash in Billingham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Billingham which saw a scooter driver suffer a fractured leg.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm on Thursday, December 15, on Marsh House Avenue at the junction with Knowle Road.

The Vespa scooter collided with a blue Renault Scenic and the 29-year- old man driving the scooter was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Any witnesses who may have seen the collision or the vehicle prior to the collision are asked to contact PC Ian Stapley from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist

Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 226904.