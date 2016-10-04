Witness appeal launched after alleged sex assault at bus stop

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a woman was allegdl assaulted at a bus stop.

Officers are keen to trace a 45-year-old woman who had spoken with the victim beforehand.

However, she did not get on the X10 bus with her.

The sex assault happened at around 9pm on September 21 at a bus stop on the High Street in Stockton.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged and remanded to Teesside Magistrates Court for two accounts of sexual assault.

Any witnesses or anyone who may know the identity of the woman at the bus stop is asked to contact Detective Inspector John Tapper on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.