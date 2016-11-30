Witness appeal launched after dad dies in motorbike crash

Police are appealing to trace possible witnesses following a collision in which motor cyclist Martin Dixon sadly died.

The 56-year-old was killed as collecting blood from the University Hospital of Hartlepool to take to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, on Monday when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car on Easington Road, Hartlepool.

Martin Dixon is survived by a wife and two children.

Following inquiries, officers are now appealing to trace a man and woman who had stopped their BMW at the scene to tend to Mr Dixon after the crash which took place adjacent to Sheraton Court Care Home around 7pm.

The married dad-of-two was a volunteer and committee member for blood bike charity Bloodrun Emergency Voluntary Service (EVS). He suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are also appealing to trace a woman who stopped her 4x4 and spoke to the driver of a black Citroen C3 at the scene.

Officers believe there was a child in the 4x4 with the woman.

Mr Dixon, from the Billingham area, had been with the charity for about five years, and its chairman, Richie Wolstenholme, has paid tribute to him.

He said: “Martin was one of the central figures in our charity and had been for a long time.

“He was the archetypal unsung hero, and will be sorely missed.

“He was a very positive man, and always had a smile on his face.

“He will be missed for his enthusiasm and professionalism, as well as his never-ending good humour and bad jokes.”

Martin’s son, also called Martin, is also a committee member and volunteer rider for Bloodrun.

Mr Wolstenholme added: “Needless to say, all the people in our charity are utterly devastated.”

Anyone else who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Harry Simpson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 216884.