Witness tells of horror at seeing boy struck by car in Hartlepool

A man has spoken of his shock at seeing a young boy knocked down in the town.

A young boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car near to the Burn Valley roundabout on Stockton Road at 3.07pm on Wednesday.

The scene of the accident in Stockton Road next to the Burn Valley Road roundabout.

The Great North Air Ambulance was called and skillfully landed the helicopter on the roundabout before taking the child to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A witness on the scene, who did not wish to be named, spoke of his shock at seeing the accident take place.

He said one minute he saw the young boy, who he believed to be about eight, standing on the small crossing island in Stockton Road, then the next he was hit by the car.

The witness, who was travelling along Stockton Road towards the roundabout, said: “I saw the boy halfway across the road on the island. He just looked back over his shoulder at someone and was laughing and smiling."

He said the next thing he knew he was stuck by the car.

The witness said: "I saw it happening and there was just nothing I could do. It was something I don’t want to see again, ever. I’m really shaken up.”

He said the whole thing happened in a split second and everyone went running to the scene to see if they could help.

He said emergency services were on the scene within minutes and he is just hoping the boy recovers.