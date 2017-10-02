Woman, 50, arrested on suspicion of man’s murder

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found at an address in Hartlepool.

Police say they were called to Church Street early on Monday morning where the man was confirmed dead.

He has not been named and Cleveland Police say inquiries are ongoing.

They are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight and 5am to call them.

A police van marked Crime Scene Investigation is currently parked at the bottom of Church Street.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “Police were called to an address on Church Street in Hartlepool by our ambulance service colleagues just after 5.30am today (Monday). A man was sadly confirmed deceased inside the address and a 50 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Inquiries into the man’s death are on-going.

“Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area from around midnight to 5am today is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.”