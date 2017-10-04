Woman, 84, suffers broken hip after being pushed to ground by a man who stole her handbag

An elderly lady is in hospital with a broken hip after a man pushed her to the ground and stole her handbag.

The 84-year-old was walking along the street at 10pm on Monday, October 2, when a man wished her goodnight before grabbing her bag and pulling it from her.

The woman tried to keep hold of her bag and sustained a broken hip when she was pushed to the ground.

The man then ran off leaving the elderly lady lying injured on the ground for up to an hour before she was found.

She underwent surgery yesterday, Tuesday, October 3 and remains at the University Hospital of North Tees undergoing treatment.

The leather bag contained a red purse with £30 in cash inside, a bus pass and bingo dabbers.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which took place on Greta Road in Stockton-On-Tees.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his twenties wearing a grey hooded top with the hood pulled up.

Detective Sergeant Amy Campbell, from Stockton Operational Crime Team, said: “This incident has been distressing for the victim involved.

"It is heartless for someone to rob a lone, elderly woman who was on her way back from a rare evening out and leave her lying in the road, injured and in pain.

“We are doing all we can to try to find the man responsible and would urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police.”

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information regarding the man responsible is asked to contact Detective Constable Daniel Pattinson from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.