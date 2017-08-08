Woman accused of trying to kiss and grope boy - court is told

A woman from Hartlepool has gone on trial accused of kissing and trying to grope a boy.

Mum of four Samantha Williamson, 43, is alleged to have sat on the boy’s knee after drinking wine, exposed her right breast and tried to get him to touch her, Teesside Crown Court heard.

She is also said to have tried to touch his groin area over his clothing.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told a jury he felt “shocked, shaken and embarrassed.”

Williamson denies anything untoward happened and says the allegations are a lie.

It is all said to have happened during a single incident lasting 10 to 15 minutes.

In his account to police, the boy said: “At first I didn’t know what was going on. Then she tried to kiss me on the cheeks and after that on the lips.

“She kept trying to kiss me and after all that she got her right breast out and grabbed my hand and put my hand on to it.”

After that he said Williamson tried to touch his groin and tried to get him to touch her groin over her leggings.

The boy said during the alleged incident Williamson told him she was drunk and not to tell anyone.

He said he pretended he needed the toilet to get away.

The boy said he told a friend shortly afterwards and the next day the alleged victim told his teachers what is said to have happened.

His parents were informed and the police became involved.

Stephen Littlewood, defending, suggested to the boy that none of the alleged activity happened and he made it all up with his friend.

Mr Littlewood added: “By the time you told the teacher at school it was too late for you to go back on that lie you came up with together.”

The boy said: “No. Everything I have said is true.”

Giving evidence, Williamson said she was only alone with the alleged victim for a few seconds.

Mr Littlewood asked: “At any time did you sit on his lap?”

Williamson said: “No.”

She flatly denied each of the other allegations.

When asked why she chose to answer the police’s questions when she had not been arrested, she said: “Because I knew it wasn’t true.”

She denied a suggestion by the prosecution she had had a lot to drink, insisting she only had two glasses of wine and was not affected by it.

Williamson added: “I wouldn’t dream of touching a boy.”

Williamson, of Catcote Road, Hartlepool, denies one count of sexual activity with a child, two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one charge of attempted sexual activity with a child.

The trial continues.