Woman admitted being involved in theft of safe containing over £7,000

A Hartlepool woman is to be sentenced after admitting her part in a burglary in which a safe containing over £7,000 was stolen.

Jacqueline McNeily, aged 48, care of Kintra Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

She admitted entering a Co-op store in Hartlepool as a trespasser on November 10 last year together with Kevin Brown, 39.

Brown, formerly of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and eight months by Teesside Crown Court in January for the burglary and a string of other offences.

Prosecutor Joanne Hesse, said about £7,500 was stolen in the Co-op burglary.

District Judge Kristina Harrison said: “This is an organised burglary.”

She sent the case to the crown court for sentence on a date to be fixed.

McNeily was granted bail.