Woman arrested over Eid crowd car crash is released on bail

A woman arrested after she crashed her car into a crowd following Eid celebrations with her family has been released on bail.

Six people, including three children, were taken to hospital following the incident in Newcastle yesterday morning.

Northumbria Police said four people remained in hospital today, where they are being treated for "various injuries".

"Police inquiries continue as we try to establish the circumstances around the collision at Westgate Sports Centre on Sunday June 25," the force said.

"The 42-year-old local woman arrested by police has now been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

"Of the six people injured during the incident, four remain in hospital receiving treatment for various injuries."

The collision happened at around 9.14am outside the sports centre, where a large number of people were attending prayers for the religious festival.

The six injured were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where two of the children were placed in paediatric intensive care and one adult in the high dependency trauma unit.

Police said they had no reason to believe the incident was terror-related, although extra officers were deployed to reassure the public.

A statement from the nearby Newcastle Central Mosque said the collision happened as people were leaving the area following Eid prayers.