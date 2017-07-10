Woman charged over death of Hartlepool schoolboy Ethan Owens

A has been charged with causing the death of Hartlepool schoolboy Ethan Owens by careless driving.

The eight-year-old died in hospital in March, eight days after being hit by a car in Marina Way.

Tributes at the scene in Marina Way

Cleveland Police issued a statement today confirming a woman had been charged: "A 26-year- old woman has been summonsed to court for causing death by careless driving after a collision following which a nine-year- old boy died.

"The collision happened on Marina Way in Hartlepool on Monday 27th February.

"The woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court at a later date."