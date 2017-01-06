Woman hurt after being hit by van in Hartlepool

A woman suffered a fractured elbow when she was hit by a van in Hartlepool today.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the woman has struck by a white Peugeot LX van in Osbourne Road, at its junction with Park Road, at 7:50am.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was taken to the One Life Centre for treatment.

Any witnesses who may have seen the collision is asked to contact PC Andrew Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 002984.