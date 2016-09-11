Woman in parachute tragedy is named - and family say she 'died doing what she loved'

A woman killed in a parachute accident was an avid skydiver who "lived life to the full" and died "doing what she loved", her cousin has said.

Pamela Gower hit a parked car in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, at around 3.45pm yesterday after her parachute failed to open properly.

The car which skydiver Pamela Gower landed on after her parachute failed.

The 49-year-old, from Hebburn, was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where she died from her injuries.

Ms Gower described herself as a "crazy trainee skydiver" on her Facebook page and shared a number of pictures of herself taking part in the extreme sport.

In her profile picture she is seen grinning and dressed in parachuting gear with the caption: "Nothing makes me more happy than skydiving, can't wait for the next jump!!!!"

Her cousin Anthony Cairns paid tribute to her online and said: "RIP Pamela Gower, we will all always love you so much.

"It is with great sadness I would like to share the unfortunate news that my lovely cousin Pamela Gower passed away yesterday afternoon after her parachute failed to open properly.

"She certainly lived life to the full, that's for sure.

"Just makes you are aware that you have to make the most of life as you have no idea when it is likely to be taken away from you.

"She was doing exactly that I guess, doing what she loved."

Ms Gower worked as an employment adviser for Remploy, which provides employment placements for disabled people.

Durham Police said the death will be investigated by authorities, including the British Parachute Association.

The coroner has been informed and a post mortem examination will be carried out.