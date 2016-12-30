Woman injured after car and motorbike collide on A19

A woman was taken to hospital after a car and motorbike collided on the A19.

The 26-year-old was riding as a pillion passenger on a Suzuki Bandit when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra.

It happened on the A19 near to Ron Perry's Garage at 10.45am, today.

The woman was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with a broken wrist and cuts to her body.

The 30-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle and the driver of the car - a 48-year-old woman - were unhurt,

Anyone with information to the collision is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.