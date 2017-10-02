Woman released by police after man’s death ruled as not suspicious

A police probe was launched after a man was found dead at a property in Hartlepool.

A 50-year-old woman was initially arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found a a property Church Street early on Monday morning.

But a post mortem examination found there are no suspicious circumstances and the woman was released by police.

The dead man has not been named.

Police were called by paramedics from thew North East Ambulance Service at around 5.30am.

A police van marked Crime Scene Investigation was parked at the bottom of Church Street as inquiries were being carried out.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “Police were called to an address on Church Street in Hartlepool by our ambulance service colleagues just after 5.30am on Monday.

“A man was sadly confirmed deceased inside.”

The force spokesman added: “Following a post mortem examination, the death of a man in Church Street in Hartlepool is no longer being treated as suspicious.

“A 50-year-old woman has been released with no further action.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

An inquest is expected to be carried out at a future date after the coroner is informed of the death.