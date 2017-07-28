Woman’s death in Hartlepool house ‘not suspicious’

Police who arrested a man after the sudden death of a woman say he has now been released.
Officers were called to a report of the sudden death of a woman aged in her forties at a house in Oxford Road at around 7.15pm last night.
A man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the death.
Police said at that stage the woman’s death was being treated as unexplained, with a post mortem examination to be carried out during the course of this afternoon.
A force spokesman has now said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
The man has since been release with no further action to be taken.
