Woman taken to hospital after being hit in the face with a bottle in Hartlepool bar

A woman needed hospital treatment after she was hit in the face by a bottle at a Hartlepool bar.

The incident happened in Yates's in Victoria Road in the early hours of yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.35 am on Sunday, we received a report of a 27-year-old woman who had suffered facial injuries after a bottle was thrown in Yates's.

"She was taken to hospital to be checked and initial details of an assault have been recorded.

"An appointment has been made for an officer to speak to the victim at a time convenient to her.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.