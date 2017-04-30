Women arrested after brawl at UKIP event released by police

Two women arrested after a fight broke out at a UKIP event attended by party leader Paul Nuttall have been released.

Cleveland Police said the women, aged 62 and 28, where arrested on suspicion of common assault yesterday.

They had been attending an event led by UKIP as party leader Paul Nuttall joined members to campaign in the town, visiting the Harbour and Headland ward to support Tom Cassidy, its candidate in the upcoming by-election on May 4.

The disturbance broke out near the Cosmopolitan as people and the media waited for Mr Nuttall to arrive.

Today, police said the women, who live locally, had been released as inquiries continue.