Women posted topless picture of former schoolfriend on Facebook ‘for all and sundry to see’

Two women from Hartlepool have been spared jail after they posted a topless picture of an old school friend on Facebook in a case of so-called revenge porn.

Aimee Jackson enlisted the help of Marie Hart to upload the photo of the victim after Jackson was approached by the victim’s ex Ian Phillips.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the victim was left in great distress by what the judge called a “vindictive and nasty act”.

The court heard that Jackson, 26, was persuaded to do it because the victim had started a new relationship with Jackson’s ex-partner.

All the women had been friends since the first year of secondary school but that friendship has now been “shattered” as a result, the court heard.

The judge, Recorder Eric Elliott QC, said: “The photograph was put on Facebook, albeit with a different name.

“It appears Aimee Jackson contacted [the victim] and told her what had happened.

“Thereafter no do doubt she suffered great distress at the realisation a picture of her naked breasts had been put on to Facebook for all and sundry potentially to see.”

Jackson and Hart are said to have come to their senses and deleted the photo, but not before the victim had gone to the police.

When questioned, they lied that Phillips, 30, had threatened them.

Jackson, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual photo or film, and also of doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice.

Hart, also 26, of Whitrout Road, Hartlepool, was found guilty by a jury of the same offences.

The victim attended court to tell of the effect it had on her.

Reading a victim personal statement, she said: “I was an outgoing person and I have been affected both physically and mentally.

“My mood has changed and I am now crying a lot as I’m upset at the unwanted feelings that this has brought up.”

Phillips, formerly of Taunton Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 months for a number of different offences, including the revenge porn charge, by magistrates in March.

Lawyers, mitigating for the women, both said their clients were not the “prime movers”.

Andrew Teate, for Jackson, said she is the sole carer of three young children who would be punished if she were sent to prison.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating for Hart, said she now realised the distress caused.

Recorder Elliott told Jackson: “Rather than stupidity, I regard this as a nasty and vindictive act because you saw her with your former partner.”

But he said he could step back from immediate prison in both women’s case saying they would not have got involved had it not been for Phillips.

Jackson was sentenced to eight months prison suspended for two years, while Hart got 12 months suspended for the same length of time.