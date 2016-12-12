Wonderful artworks on show in Hartlepool at annual exhibition

Hundreds of art lovers were given a chance to enjoy the works of town painters - and now comes the public’s chance to do the same.

It came thanks to an annual exhibition in Hartlepool which is now in its 69th year.

The exhibition features traditional, contemporary and abstract works in a range of techniques and subject matter, by beginners as well as established members Sue Osbon

Hartlepool Art Club’s yearly display is under way at the art gallery which is in Church Square.

There is plenty of time for the public to see it as the exhibition is on show until next month.

At a special preview event, more than 300 people turned out to take a first look at the paintings.

The exhibition is now on public display and will be open until January 14.

The official opening was performed by Hartlepool MP Iain Wright, who spoke following an introduction which was given by the art club chairman, John Mennear.

Mr Wright congratulated the club on the high standard of the paintings on show and also praised the wide variety of the work which was displayed.

Mr Wright also stressed the importance of the art club’s role in encouraging creativity in the community.

Acting Exhibition Secretary, Sue Osbon, said everyone was delighted that Mr Wright had managed to make time in his busy schedule to attend the event.

She also encouraged people in the town to visit the exhibition, which features “traditional, contemporary and abstract works in a range of techniques and subject matter, by beginners as well as established members.”

People can also find out more on how to join the club which encourages artists of all types.

The club has a reputation as one of the leading art societies in the region.

It is now in its 70th year and has more than 100 members.

More than half of them have submitted their own work for the exhibition at the gallery this year.

For those who are wanting to see the display, Hartlepool Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and entry to the gallery is free.

Anyone wanting more information about the exhibition, and those wanting to know more about the Art Club’s activities, should contact Sue on 01740 644510.