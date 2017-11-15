Work is underway on £1.3m redevelopment of Seaton Carew seafront

Work is now underway to revitalise Seaton Carew sea front as part of a £1.3million project.

Staff have been seen making the first steps in the work, which should be completed in time for next summer.

Redevelopment underway in Seaton Carew Picture by FRANK REID

The first work has begun on site at the outdoor leisure park area and the site compound has been installed, with temporary fencing now around the perimeter.

The paddling pool is in the process of being demolished, ready to be replaced with a series of water jets.

Once complete, the leisure park will feature a children’s water play area including ground geysers, water tunnels, jet streams and a fountain spray.

There will also be children’s play equipment and picnic tables and – echoing Seaton’s heritage as a seaside resort - beach huts.

Redevelopment underway in Seaton Carew Picture by FRANK REID

In addition, a new four metre high glass and steel sculpture by Hartlepool artist Stuart Langley called ‘Waves’, reflecting the town’s maritime and industrial heritage, will be installed on the prom near Seaton Reach.

A further focus of the improvements will be the nearby Grade II-listed art deco clock tower and bus station, which occupies a key location at Seaton’s southern entrance.

There will be structural repairs to that popular landmark plus new paving, as well as bulb planting in the grassed area in front to create an attractive springtime welcome for visitors and residents alike.

The Seaton improvements have been made possible thanks to a £600,000 contribution from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund and £100,000 from local company Able UK.

Redevelopment underway in Seaton Carew Picture by FRANK REID

The main contractor is local firm Deerness Fencing and Landscaping.

In a separate development, a new ten-hole crazy golf course will be created next to the leisure park by a private investor.

Before the works began Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “These exciting improvements – which are due to be ready for the start of next year’s summer season – will bring traditional seaside fun back to the prom, increasing visitor numbers and boosting local businesses.”

The regeneration works are on schedule to be completed in spring 2018.

Redevelopment underway in Seaton Carew Picture by FRANK REID

The Seaton Carew improvements are part of wider council plans to regenerate key parts of Hartlepool.

The work is under way just days after the start of construction on a multi-million pound regeneration of the town’s Church Street and Church Square areas.