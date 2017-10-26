Work on £1.3m Seaton Carew leisure development set to start next week

Work will get under way next week on a £1.3m Hartlepool Borough Council project to revitalise Seaton Carew seafront.

The project will see a new outdoor leisure park created on the section of promenade currently occupied by the paddling pool and the adjacent grassed area running north as far as the slipway.

The leisure park will feature a children’s water play area including ground geysers, water tunnels, jet streams and a fountain spray.

There will also be children’s play equipment and picnic tables and – echoing Seaton’s heritage as a seaside resort - beach huts.

A new 12ft-high glass and steel sculpture by Hartlepool artist Stuart Langley called ‘Waves’, reflecting the town’s maritime and industrial heritage, will be installed on the prom near Seaton Reach.

A further focus of the improvements will be the nearby Grade II-listed art deco clocktower and bus station, which occupies a key location at Seaton’s southern entrance.

There will be structural repairs to this popular landmark plus new paving, as well as bulb planting in the grassed area in front to create an attractive springtime welcome for visitors and residents alike.

The Seaton improvements have been made possible thanks to a £600,000 contribution from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund and £100,000 from local company Able UK. The main contractor is local firm Deerness Landscaping and Fencing.

In a separate development, a new ten-hole crazy golf course will be created next to the leisure park by a private investor.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “With its golden sandy beach, Seaton Carew has been a much-loved part of Hartlepool for generations.

“These exciting improvements – which are due to be ready for the start of next year’s summer season – will bring traditional seaside fun back to the prom, increasing visitor numbers and boosting local businesses.”

Peter Stephenson, executive chairman of Able UK, added: “Able is delighted to support such a worthy cause and we see this very much as a legacy of the ground-breaking projects that we are undertaking at Able Seaton Port.

“Over half of our workforce are Hartlepool residents and we hope that they, the whole community and very welcome new visitors to Seaton Carew will enjoy this new and enhanced experience for many years to come.”

It comes as work is also starting on a multi-million pound regeneration of the town’s Church Street and Church Square areas of Hartlepool.