Work set to start on £2.2m project to tackle flooding in Hartlepool

Work is set to start on a £2.2m project to tackle flooding in Hartlepool.

The work is due to begin at the start of July on a project to install new sewers and increase the capacity of those that already exist in the north east of the town.

A new sewer will be installed in West View Road, as well as a new storage tank at the rear of Arkley Crescent.

The existing sewers within Arkley Crescent, Miers Avenue and Bruce Crescent will be increased in size.

Northumbrian Water is investing £2.2m and the work will help reduce the risk of flooding to more than 200 properties.

Northumbrian Water’s experienced partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), will be carrying out the work, which is due to start on Monday, July 3, and run until February 2018.

Phased road closures and signed diversions will be in place during the course of the work.

However, work will be limited to a maximum of 50m stretches of road at a time to reduce disruption.

Residents’ highways access will be maintained outside of the typical working hours of 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, with Northumbrian Water and MMB working with local people and Hartlepool Borough Council to keep any disruption to a minimum.

An online portal has been set up at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk to keep residents up to date with traffic management information and updates on the work.

Project manager Ian Davison said: “We understand that flooding is one of the worst things people can experience in their homes and it is one of our priorities at Northumbrian Water to identify where we can make improvements to the network that reduce the risk of this happening.

“This work will increase the capacity of our sewer network in the area and reduce the risk of flooding.

“We are implementing a number of measures to reduce the impact of the work on residents and will endeavour to keep everyone informed with regular updates and to be on hand should anyone have any queries.”