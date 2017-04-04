Work starts on more than 60 new homes for Hartlepool

Work on more than 60 new homes in Hartlepool is under way.

The second phase of development in the Dyke House area has begun.

Willow Fields is a development of houses and bungalows offering a broad range of homes for shared ownership and affordable rent.

The development will be delivered by Thirteen in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council. ESH Construction will build the properties, supported by funding from the Homes and Communities Agency.

The first phase, made up of 33 two and three-bedroom homes, was completed last year.

The second phase will build 64 two and three-bed properties including 36 bungalows, and carry out new road and landscaping works.

The homes have a range of features including a dining kitchen, lounge, ground floor toilet and a family bathroom on the first floor. With A-rated boilers, the desirable properties also benefit from plenty of storage space plus off-street parking and turfed gardens. The shared ownership properties will also a built-in oven, hob and extractor fan.

Ian Wardle, chief executive at Thirteen, said: “We are proud to be starting work alongside our partners.

“This high quality, modern development will appeal to people who are looking to buy as part of a shared ownership scheme as well as those wanting to rent.

“These much needed homes are part of Thirteen’s commitment to build 2,000 new affordable homes across the Tees valley over the next few years.”

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “The Council is delighted to have played its part in bringing this new housing development to fruition.

“It complements other successful housing regeneration schemes near to the centre of town where outdated properties have been replaced by modern, energy-efficient homes.”

Rob Pearson, General Manager at the Homes and Communities Agency, added: “It is great to see that our investment is providing homes for shared ownership and rent for local people in Hartlepool and by working with Thirteen we are ensuring that these homes are being built faster.

“The mix of bungalows and houses along with the choice of rent and shared ownership will provide a choice for local people helping to build stronger communities for everyone.”

Esh Property Services division director Graham Morgan said the firm was delighted to begin work.

“Working in partnership with Thirteen and Hartlepool Borough Council we will deliver welcoming new homes for the town and job opportunities for local people.”