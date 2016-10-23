X Factor hopeful Sam hopes she's a big enough diva

Teenage singer Sam Lavery is hoping the public think she's a big enough diva to keep her X Factor dream alive.

The 17-year-old from Coxhoe, Durham, needs votes from the viewing public to progress in this weekend's live shows.

One contestant will be deemed not "diva" enough to make it through to another week as viewers vote on who to eliminate from the narrowing competition.

Results of the public vote will be announced tonight, after the remaining performers were tasked last night with putting on their best "diva"-inspired show.

The competition is down to 10 acts as it entered its third week of live stage shows on ITV1.

Sam, who only made it through thanks to a wildcard after being eliminated at the judges' houses stage, sang Michael Jackson's Earth Song.

After her performance she Tweeted: "I absolutely LOVED EVERY SECOND of that performance!! Thanks for everything guys!"

In another Tweet she said: "Massive thank you to everyone who shared the stage with me tonight. You guys are amazing!

And in a third she said: "The competition is soooooo tough! And everyone is so talented. I need your help guys, every vote counts! I don't want my journey to end!"

* The X Factor continues with live results of the public vote on ITV1 at 8pm tonight.