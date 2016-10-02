X Factor wildcard Samantha Lavery through to live shows after Simon Cowell tells her to ditch the make-up

Teenage X Factor hopeful Samatha Lavery, who was only saved from exiting the TV talent show by a 'wildcard', is through to the live shows.

The 17-year from Coxhoe, near Durham, didn't make it last week in the Six Chair Challenge, and had to rely on a wildcard from judge Simon Cowell to stay in the contest.

Last night, at the Judges' Houses stage of the show, Cowell told her to go away and remove her heavy make-up before performing.

He said: "I kind of wish we had met without what you think is your pop-star image. I think that with you we have had a bit of a mask put up.

"All I’m saying is I want to peel away the mask."

Cowell was criticised by guest judges, Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton, who told him girls are "allowed to experiment".

Samantha Lavery as she is told by Simon Cowell that she has progressed in The X Factor. Pic: Syco/Thames/Burmiston/PA Wire.

But Samantha didn't let the comments put her off her performance, and she wowed the judges with her rendition of Make It Rain by Ed Sheeran' to progress to the live finals.

Afterwards she Tweeted: "OMG I CANT BELIEVE IM GOING TO LIVES SHOWS! Words can't describe how amazing and surreal this feels! Thank you for every bit of support!"