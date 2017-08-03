Yacht towed in by RNLI after break down off Hartlepool coast

An yacht was rescued 13 miles off the coast of Hartlepool when it was hit by a mechanical failure.

The town's RNLI team was called out just before 10.25pm yesterday to assist the 8 metre yacht.

The lifeboat launched at 10.40pm and was alongside the boat at 11.20pm.

The yacht was taken under tow to Kafiga Landing at Hartlepool, arriving there at 1am.

The all weather lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station and was then refuelled and made ready for service again by 1.25am.