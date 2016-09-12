Yob jailed after knifing mate over broken window

A man who stabbed a friend of many years in a dispute over a broken window has been jailed for seven years.

Simon Crowe slashed Christopher Clark twice on his arm causing a wound which penetrated muscle, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Crowe turned to violence after a window was broken at his house in Hartlepool for which he held Mr Clark responsible.

Prosecutor Robin Patton told a jury Crowe demanded £120 to pay for the window, and became further enraged when he found out Mr Clark had earned some money but had not given it to Crowe.

The court heard the attack took place outside the Thai Pan restaurant in Duke Street, Hartlepool.

“The victim worked there as a delivery driver,” said Mr Patton. “He was sitting outside the restaurant in his car, when Crowe arrived in his car. He blocked in the other vehicle, and approached the victim. Words were exchanged before Crowe struck the victim several times.

“He used a sharp blade to slash the victim’s arm, then left the scene.

“The weapon was never recovered.”

Crowe, 33, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, denied wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on February 6 last year.

He told the jury he was there at the time and had given the victim ‘a couple of slaps’, but had not used any weapon on him.

Crowe speculated the slash injuries must have been self-inflicted.

The jury convicted Crowe after a trial lasting two days.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said: “I cannot go behind the jury’s verdict, but thankfully the injuries, while very nasty, were not the most serious in the legal context of this offence.

“Mr Crowe has very little in the way of previous convictions, and the inevitable lengthy sentence will be his first taste of custody.

“He has the support of his family who have been present throughout these proceedings, and will be there for him when he is released.”

Recorder Simon Batiste jailed Crowe for seven years.

The recorder told him: “Your suggestion the victim may somehow have caused the injuries himself has been quite properly rejected by the jury.

“I am satisfied there was premeditation, you knew where the victim would likely be, and you went to find him. Your references speak of you as a decent and caring individual, but you lost your cool that day.”