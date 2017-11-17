You can help bring a smile to a child’s face this Christmas

Today sees the launch of the Hartlepool Mail’s annual Give A Little Gift appeal and once again we are asking you to dig deep and buy one extra present while you are out shopping to help bring a smile to a child’s face.

For so many families the run-up to the big day is one of worry and the need to help is as great today as it has ever been.

The Mail has once again teamed up with MKM Building Supplies in the town to give Santa a little helping hand.

Last year we had an amazing response to our appeal and your generosity is always humbling.

All the gifts donated are given to Hartlepool organisations, which pass them on to those most in need in our community.

There is no need to break the bank either, with small items such as cuddly toys, perfumes and selection boxes as welcome as bigger items.

Bosses at MKM Building Supplies, which has generously committed to once again being a drop off point for donations, are hoping for another bumper haul of presents.

Mick Sumpter, branch manager at the Burn Road store, told the Mail: “It’s just great to be part of the appeal, knowing that we are helping people.

“We really like speaking to the people coming in to take the gifts, whether it is to a refuge centre or wherever in the town.

“Over the years we have built up a great rapport with those who come in and they always say how much they appreciate our help, but it is the least I can do.

“So many of these charities and organisations are struggling to survive, which means they have no money left over for gifts.

“They desperately need our support without it many children would receive nothing on Christmas morning.

“You think back to your own Christmasses as a kid and when you realise that some people aren’t as fortunate and are in tough situations at this time of year it’s very sad, it’s heartbreaking.

“We just hope this goes some way to helping people have a great Christmas and enjoy themselves.”

Gifts can be donated to MKM Building Supplies between 7.30am and 5.30pm from Monday to Friday or from 7.30am to noon on Saturdays. Gifts should be new and unwrapped when handed over to the appeal.

If there are any charities or organisations that would like to be considered for a donation from our toy appeal, contact MKM Building Supplies on 01429 231500.