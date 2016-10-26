Young boy seriously hurt in Hartlepool road accident

A young boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked over in a car accident in Hartlepool.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident near to the Burn Valley roundabout on Stockton Road at 3.07pm on Wednesday.

The Great North Air Ambulance is understood to have attended.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “A road traffic collision happened just after 3pm.

“A young boy has been in a collision with a car near to the Burn Valley Roundabout on Stockton Road.

“He has been taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.”

The car involved was a blue VW Polo. The exact age of the injured boy is not known at this time but he is understood to be under 10.