Young Hartlepool actor clinches dream course

A talented Hartlepool students has clinched a place at a leading drama school.

Performing Arts student at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Josh Wright, has secured his spot at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

It has always been a dream of mine to train there Josh Wright

Mountview is one of the UK’s leading drama schools, with a long-standing, international reputation for providing the highest quality training to actors, musical theatre performers, directors and theatre technicians.

Josh, who is studying BTEC Performing Arts and English language A-level at the college, worked very hard on his audition piece and has been accepted to the BA (Hons) in Performance.

Following his successful audition, Josh has also been awarded a DaDA, which is the Dance and Drama Awards annual scholarships to exceptionally talented performing arts students studying at some of the country’s leading providers of professional vocational training in dance, drama and musical theatre.

Josh said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have been given an offer from such an amazing establishment as Mountview as it’s always been a dream of mine to train there.

“It’s been a crazy year of auditions, but I couldn’t be happier with this result and I’m so grateful for the opportunity Mountview have given me.

“I would like to thank the Performing Arts team at Brinkburn for helping me over the past two years and supporting me to be able to accomplish such an amazing achievement.

“The past two years have been a blast and I will always be thankful for the guidance I have received from Brinkburn. It really is a great place to study and I definitely would recommend it.”

A spokesman for the college said: “We are very proud of Josh and wish him well in his future.

“Many of our students go on to drama school after their studies here, through the course we help them to develop their audition skills and support them with their applications.”

From September, students can study BTEC Performing Arts and A-level Drama and Theatre studies at the college.